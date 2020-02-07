https://www.reddit.com/r/Games/comments/f0h9gb/the_aggie_awards_the_best_adventure_games_of_2019/

So long 2019, and thanks for all the fish.

The “fish” in this case (with all due respect to the great Douglas Adams) refers to the ridonkulous 180(!) adventure games released in the past twelve months. That is by far the most in the history of the Aggies, making it harder than ever to pick a single winner, regardless of the category.

But choose we must and choose we did – AG staff, Patreon supporters and readers alike – so it’s time once again to present the Aggie Awards to the crème de la crème of last year!

Don’t let the sheer number of new releases fool you either: this isn’t a case of quantity over quality. Sure, the AAA adventure game may be extinct, and even AA productions may be on the endangered species list. But leave it to the smaller indies to continually impress us with their creativity, ingenuity, tireless work ethic and all-around talent on display. And what tremendous diversity of titles on offer!

Indeed, with so many great games to choose from, it’s easy to miss out on the best of the best, and that’s where the Aggies come in. Though not every game can take home an award, it’s a tremendous accomplishment just to make it this far, so really there are no losers here, only a celebration of gaming goodness that spoiled us for choices.

And now, without further ado, the 2019 Aggie Awards. Enjoy!





Table of Contents



First up: Best Story... the envelope, please!