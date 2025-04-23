Adventure game articles

Kredolis

Kredolis

The legend of Atlantis—Plato’s fabled lost island—has inspired countless books, films, documentaries, and video games. According to the ancient Greek philosopher, Atlantis was a powerful and technologically advanced civilization that existed around 9,000 years before his time (approximately 11,500 years ago). Its downfall, as the story goes, came as divine punishment for its hubris and […]

Review score - 3.5
June 10, 2025
The Beekeeper's Picnic – A Sherlockian Adventure

The Beekeeper’s Picnic – A Sherlockian Adventure Review

Playing The Beekeeper’s Picnic – A Sherlockian Adventure (developed and published by Afoot Games) allows adventurers to experience a new era in the life of Sherlock Holmes. Classic point-and-click controls guide an older, more introspective Holmes around “the land of his dreams.” This location, far from Baker Street’s criminal element, is home to many well-drawn, […]

Review score - 4.5
May 26, 2025
Brassheart

Brassheart Review

Alternate history is a timeless trope for one main reason. Not only does it allow the question of “what if,” but it also shows how inventions and philosophies hold up when the setting has been twisted. demonstrates how futuristic technology would look through the lens of the roaring twenties, brought to life through stylized graphics. […]

Review score - 3.5
May 21, 2025
Neon Hearts City

Neon Hearts City Review

Based on an interactive missing person case, Cosmic Void’s Neon Hearts City features a quest to restore lost connections and relationships. Vivid pixel-art locales encompass well-animated, fully voiced characters who present adventurers with challenging (but not taxing) puzzles, grown organically from the plot’s tilled soil. Players control the game using a traditional point-and-click interface. Aside […]

Review score - 4
May 16, 2025
These Darker Tides

These Darker Tides Review

These Darker Tides, by Pixel Drip Games brings you into the claustrophobic terror of an undersea station, where you are employed to monitor five cameras, watching for shark attacks on company pipes. This sinister job simulator is set in a world with excellent sound and photorealistic graphics, where the horror and frantic action is realistic, […]

Review score - 4.5
May 10, 2025
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2 Review

is the conclusion to a first episode that was immensely promising. It wasn't perfect but was engaging, heartwarming, and had a decent sense of mystery brewing – even with the risk of its mid-narrative twist being the start of a journey into melodrama. This instalment follows on from that twist and becomes a much more […]

Review score - 4.5
May 07, 2025
Old Skies

Old Skies Review

Old Skies is the newest game from Dave Gilbert’s Wadjet Eye Games; in some ways it is very typical of his oeuvre and in some ways quite different. If you don’t know his work, he’s been delivering point-and-click adventure games as an indie developer for 20 years now. This is an astonishing length of time […]

Review score - 4.5
May 04, 2025
Rosewater

Rosewater Review

Rosewater is a rip-roaring Old West adventure with the potential to become a modern classic. Grundislav Games' development skills and prowess are apparent in all its elements. The engaging narrative involves finding a family through journey and hardship, and generates satisfying, multiple-solution challenges. The expertly programmed interface and much appreciated accessibility options make it possible […]

Review score - 5
April 29, 2025
Amerzone – The Explorer's Legacy (2025)

Amerzone – The Explorer’s Legacy (2025) Review

Originally released in 1999, Amerzone – The Explorer’s Legacy is one of those characteristic titles, emblematic of a period that punctuated the 90s and that we know better under the name of “French Touch”. Cryo, Delphine and, in this specific case, Microids, each delivered adventure games with a strong personality, often shimmering, with singular universes and […]

Review score - 4.5
April 25, 2025
Pathologic 3: Quarantine

Pathologic 3: Quarantine Review

Pathologic 3: Quarantine is a narrative-driven, free-to-play Prologue featuring a mysterious plague ravaging a small town. Players step into the shoes of young but accomplished scientist and doctor, Bachelor Daniil Dankovsky, whose search for immortality has made him a target. Through investigation, interrogation, and patient examination, Bachelor fights to decipher the “Sand Plague” before it […]

Read the review »
April 18, 2025
