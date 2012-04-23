  • Log In | Sign Up

Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People: Episode 1 - Homestar Ruiner (2008)
Strong Bad’s Cool Game for Attractive People: Episode 1 - Homestar Ruiner

A new five-part episodic adventure series kicks off with Homestar Ruiner. The episode begins with a typical day in the House of Strong, with our hero answering emails, dominating in video games, and setting out to pummel his enemies. Then Strong Bad's scheme to win the tri-annual Race to the End of the Race lands him with an unwanted guest: his dimwitted adversary, Homestar Runner. Now Strong Bad must find a way to get the disgraced athlete back on the Free Country, USA A-list (and out of his house).

Our Review

» Read the full review
Available at
GOG
Amazon
Steam Store
Readers rating

3.5 2 5 0 Strong Bad’s Cool Game for Attractive People: Homestar Ruiner

Good

Average based on 2 ratings
Your rating
Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, PlayStation 3, Wii
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Farce
Genre Comedy
Theme Licensed properties
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
OS: Windows XP / Vista
Processor: 1.5GHz
RAM: 256MB (512MB recommended)
Video card: 32MB 3D-accelerated video card (64MB recommended)
DirectX 9 or above

