Strong Bad’s Cool Game for Attractive People: Episode 1 - Homestar Ruiner
A new five-part episodic adventure series kicks off with Homestar Ruiner. The episode begins with a typical day in the House of Strong, with our hero answering emails, dominating in video games, and setting out to pummel his enemies. Then Strong Bad's scheme to win the tri-annual Race to the End of the Race lands him with an unwanted guest: his dimwitted adversary, Homestar Runner. Now Strong Bad must find a way to get the disgraced athlete back on the Free Country, USA A-list (and out of his house).
Developer:
Telltale Games
Platforms:
Mac, PC, PlayStation 3, Wii
- Digital August 11, 2008 by Telltale Games
Our Review
Good3.5 stars: "A solid adventure that is generally enjoyable, though it lacks enough polish or ambition to recommend without caution."
Scoring System - Editorial Policies»
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
OS: Windows XP / Vista
Processor: 1.5GHz
RAM: 256MB (512MB recommended)
Video card: 32MB 3D-accelerated video card (64MB recommended)
DirectX 9 or above