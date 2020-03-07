Step into the shoes of the anthropomorphic rabbit and detective, Kurt, unravel the mysteries, and explore the beautifully rendered cartoon art world of Falcon City. Kurt is a cynical, rather stereotypical detective, disillusioned, clever and sarcastic. His life revolves around his work and achievements, his narrow-minded doughnut-eating boss, fat and lazy office workers, and the pretty and exciting female colleagues he is somewhat attached to. In this game, you have the chance to take over his life for a while. Investigate, interrogate, find the hidden clues and evidence, think, plan, and decide! Use your logic and listen to your intuition! Every minor decision will have its consequences and effect on the outcome of the game.