  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Falcon City (2020) - Game details

Falcon City

Falcon City - Cover art

Step into the shoes of the anthropomorphic rabbit and detective, Kurt, unravel the mysteries, and explore the beautifully rendered cartoon art world of Falcon City. Kurt is a cynical, rather stereotypical detective, disillusioned, clever and sarcastic. His life revolves around his work and achievements, his narrow-minded doughnut-eating boss, fat and lazy office workers, and the pretty and exciting female colleagues he is somewhat attached to. In this game, you have the chance to take over his life for a while. Investigate, interrogate, find the hidden clues and evidence, think, plan, and decide! Use your logic and listen to your intuition! Every minor decision will have its consequences and effect on the outcome of the game.

Updates

5 Jun, 2020
Falcon City swoops onto Steam

Noir-tinged anthropomorphic animal mystery available now for download on Windows PC.
8 Mar, 2020
Falcon City set to soar on PC later this year
First details unveiled for noir-styled anthropomorphic animal mystery from Hungary.

Walkthrough for Falcon City

Stuck in Falcon City, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Falcon City and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Falcon City - Screenshot #1
'Falcon City - Screenshot #2
'Falcon City - Screenshot #3
'Falcon City - Screenshot #4
'Falcon City - Screenshot #5
'Falcon City - Screenshot #6
'Falcon City - Screenshot #7
'Falcon City - Screenshot #8
'Falcon City - Screenshot #9
'Falcon City - Screenshot #10
'Falcon City - Screenshot #11

Falcon City launch trailer

Falcon City gameplay trailer

Falcon City teaser trailer

What our readers think of Falcon City

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Falcon City yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Likely Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative, Quest, Puzzle
Genre Comedy
Theme Law enforcement
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Falcon City by Likely Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Falcon City is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Likely Games. Falcon City has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Falcon City, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Falcon City.