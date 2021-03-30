  • Log In | Sign Up

AG Stats pixel

A Twisted Tale

Accompany Vio on her unintentional journey through various realms. Explore broken cities, pirate ships in jungles and other unreal places.

A Twisted Tale can be wishlisted at:

Updates

7 Jun, 2022
Kickstarter launched for A Twisted Tale

Support the creation of this humourous retro point and click adventure inspired by all the masterpieces, that features Vio on her unintentional journey through various realms
22 Nov, 2021
Steam demo loosed for A Twisted Tale

Full version of hand-painted point-and-click adventure due out on Windows, Mac and Linux in September 2022.
18 Nov, 2021
Gameplay trailer sprouts up for Bramble: The Mountain King

Magical forest horror adventure inspired by Nordic folklore coming to PC and consoles in 2022.
12 Oct, 2021
A Twisted Tale gets first illustrations
Hand-painted comic fantasy adventure coming to Windows, Mac and Linux next September.

Walkthrough for A Twisted Tale

Stuck in A Twisted Tale, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for A Twisted Tale and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for A Twisted Tale


Transparent PNG

A Twisted Tale gameplay trailer

What our readers think of A Twisted Tale

There haven't been any reader that reviewed A Twisted Tale yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Voodoo Bembel

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Comedy
Theme -
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

A Twisted Tale by Voodoo Bembel - A Point and Click Adventure Game

