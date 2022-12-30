Scott Whiskers in: the Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw is a charming and humorous point & click adventure game that takes players on a wild and wacky journey through a beautifully hand-drawn 2D world. Join Scott, a cat-loving Strek-Trek fan, as he sets out to find the missing noble kitty, Mr. Fumbleclaw. Along the way, players will encounter a host of quirky characters, solve challenging puzzles, and experience a laugh-out-loud story that will keep them entertained from start to finish.