Scott Whiskers in: The Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw (2024)
Scott Whiskers in: The Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw

Scott Whiskers in: the Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw is a charming and humorous point & click adventure game that takes players on a wild and wacky journey through a beautifully hand-drawn 2D world. Join Scott, a cat-loving Strek-Trek fan, as he sets out to find the missing noble kitty, Mr. Fumbleclaw. Along the way, players will encounter a host of quirky characters, solve challenging puzzles, and experience a laugh-out-loud story that will keep them entertained from start to finish.

Updates

26 Jan, 2024
Purr-fect Adventure: Scott Whiskers in: the Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw
Embark on a hilarious point-and-click journey with an all-animal cast in this upcoming family-friendly game.
12 Jul, 2023
Scott Whiskers: A Furry Point & Click Adventure Launches on Kickstarter
Join the hilarious quest for Mr. Fumbleclaw in this adventure filled with quirky characters and tricky puzzles.
30 Dec, 2022
Scott Whiskers on a mission to find Mr. Fumbleclaw
Upcoming Kickstarter campaign to fund project's final stages coming soon

Game Information

Platform Android, Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, Linux, Mac, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Comedy
Theme -
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Scott Whiskers in: The Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw by Fancy Factory - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Scott Whiskers in: The Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Fancy Factory. Scott Whiskers in: The Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Scott Whiskers in: The Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Scott Whiskers in: The Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw.
