Scott Whiskers in: The Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw
Scott Whiskers in: the Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw is a charming and humorous point & click adventure game that takes players on a wild and wacky journey through a beautifully hand-drawn 2D world. Join Scott, a cat-loving Strek-Trek fan, as he sets out to find the missing noble kitty, Mr. Fumbleclaw. Along the way, players will encounter a host of quirky characters, solve challenging puzzles, and experience a laugh-out-loud story that will keep them entertained from start to finish.
Developer:
Fancy Factory
Platforms:
Android, Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, Linux, Mac, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
- Digital March 20, 2024 by Fancy Factory
can be wishlisted at:
Updates
Upcoming Kickstarter campaign to fund project's final stages coming soon
Game Information