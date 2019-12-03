  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Feria d’Arles (2019) - Game details
0 new post/s since your last visit
0 new comment/s since your last visit
Last visited on 12/21/19 at 06:39 pm

Feria d’Arles

Feria d’Arles - Cover art

Help Molly achieve her dream of entering the legendary Feria d’Arles, France’s greatest bullfighting competition. Meet, betray, and generally become a nuisance to a host of characters. Uncover corruption, conspiracy, and a load of bull.

Updates

7 Dec, 2019
Feria d’Arles charges onto Steam
Comic pixel art adventure loosely centered around 'France's greatest bullfighting competition' available now for Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Feria d’Arles

Stuck in Feria d’Arles, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Feria d’Arles and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Feria d’Arles - Screenshot #1
'Feria d’Arles - Screenshot #2
'Feria d’Arles - Screenshot #3
'Feria d’Arles - Screenshot #4
'Feria d’Arles - Screenshot #5

Feria d’Arles trailer

What our readers think of Feria d’Arles

No reader reviews yet... Why don't you share your review?

Post review

Adventure Games by Tom Simpson

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Comedy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
OS: Windows XP or higher
Processor: Pentium or higher
Memory: 64 MB RAM
Graphics: 320x180, 32-bit color
DirectX: Version 8.0
Storage: 300 MB available space
Sound Card: All DirectX-compatible sound cards

Feria d’Arles by Tom Simpson - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Feria d’Arles is an adventure game, released in 2019 by Tom Simpson. Feria d’Arles has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Feria d’Arles, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Feria d’Arles.