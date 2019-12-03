0 new post/s since your last visit
Feria d’Arles
Developer:
Tom Simpson
itch.io page
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital December 6, 2019 by Tom Simpson
Help Molly achieve her dream of entering the legendary Feria d’Arles, France’s greatest bullfighting competition. Meet, betray, and generally become a nuisance to a host of characters. Uncover corruption, conspiracy, and a load of bull.
7 Dec, 2019Feria d’Arles charges onto Steam
Comic pixel art adventure loosely centered around 'France's greatest bullfighting competition' available now for Windows PC.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
OS: Windows XP or higher
Processor: Pentium or higher
Memory: 64 MB RAM
Graphics: 320x180, 32-bit color
DirectX: Version 8.0
Storage: 300 MB available space
Sound Card: All DirectX-compatible sound cards