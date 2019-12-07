Feria d’Arles charges onto Steam

The city of Arles may be best known to those outside of France as the place where Van Gogh chopped off his own ear, but it's also home to a famous bullfighting tournament, and it's the latter around which indie developer Tom Simpson's newly-released Feria d'Arles is based.

A naïve young woman named Molly has just arrived in the southern French city in pursuit of her lifelong goal to become "the bravest matador in France." Having made her way to the Roman amphitheatre Arènes d'Arles, now Molly's challenge is to find a way to enter the competition. In order to do that, she'll need to "meet, betray, and generally become a nuisance to a host of characters." Her efforts will also "uncover corruption, conspiracy, and a load of bull" along the way.



Hearkening back to the comic point-and-click classics of the early nineties, Feria d'Arles is a traditional retro-styled adventure that promises "glorious pixel-art animation and quirky puzzles" to solve. This "small game about a girl with big dreams" is not intended to be a long experience, with an expected play time of only about an hour and budget-priced accordingly.

If you'd like to take a stab at this short but charming-looking adventure, you can do so right now as Feria d'Arles is available for download on Steam and itch.io for Windows PC.