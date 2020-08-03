  • Log In | Sign Up

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice - Cover art

Slip back into the leather pants of self-titled heartthrob and try-hard ladies man Larry Laffer as he sets out to find his true love, the divinely delightful Faith. Now that Larry has become acquainted with the modern age and all of its contemporary gadgets, he must use his smarts — and ignore his desires —  as he sets out to settle down — once and for all.

Updates

23 Oct, 2020
Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice ready for scoring

Sequel to 2018 classic series reboot available now for download on Steam and GOG for Windows and Mac.
8 Oct, 2020
Pre-launch Steam demo squirts out for new Leisure Suit Larry

Full version of upcoming sequel Wet Dreams Dry Twice to launch on Windows and Mac on October 15th.
17 Sep, 2020
New trailer whets appetites for next month’s Leisure Suit Larry launch

Sequel to classic series reboot set in modern times coming to Windows and Mac on October 15th.
3 Aug, 2020
Leisure Suit Larry coming back again in Wet Dreams Dry Twice
Sequel to CrazyBunch reboot of Sierra classic series to launch October 15th for Windows and Mac.

Walkthrough for Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice

Stuck in Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice release trailer

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice gameplay trailer

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice announcement teaser

What our readers think of Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Adventure Games by CrazyBunch

» Leisure Suit Larry (series)

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Comedy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice by CrazyBunch - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice is an adventure game, released in 2020 by CrazyBunch. Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice.