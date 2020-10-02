  • Log In | Sign Up

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of October 2020 video preview

Written by
Tamiil

With so many new games coming out these days, it's easy to lose track of them all. But we've got you covered! Our latest trailer compilation by Tamiil highlights just a sampling of what to expect in the month ahead, which promises a little something for any adventure gamer. 

Featured games coming in October:

The Uncertain: Light at the End
Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice
Amnesia: Rebirth
LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
 

 

