With so many new games coming out these days, it's easy to lose track of them all. But we've got you covered! Our latest trailer compilation by Tamiil highlights just a sampling of what to expect in the month ahead, which promises a little something for any adventure gamer.

Featured games coming in October:

The Uncertain: Light at the End

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice

Amnesia: Rebirth

LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

