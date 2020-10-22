Not Another Weekend
Animatic Vision, Dead Blue Friends
Linux, Mac, PC
- Digital May 20, 2021 by Dionous Games
You are a bellboy, Mike Melkout, working at a high-class hotel. Mike may seem crazy, or even peculiar or he might as well be. Nevertheless, he has only one plan. A dark plan. To throw everyone out in just one weekend. A humorous point ’n’ click adventure game, set in the ’80s, as a tribute to the pop culture of that era.
OS: Vista, 7, 8, 10
Processor: 2.5 GHz (Single Core) or 2 GHz (Dual Core)
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: 3D graphics card compatible with OpenGL 2.0 compatible with 512 MB RAM
DirectX: Version 9.0b
Storage: 500 MB available space