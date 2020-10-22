  • Log In | Sign Up

Not Another Weekend

Not Another Weekend - Cover art

You are a bellboy, Mike Melkout, working at a high-class hotel. Mike may seem crazy, or even peculiar or he might as well be. Nevertheless, he has only one plan. A dark plan. To throw everyone out in just one weekend. A humorous point ’n’ click adventure game, set in the ’80s, as a tribute to the pop culture of that era.

The Big Adventure Event Article

Demo round-up from The Big Adventure Event

The genre is taking over Steam until January 25th, with loads of limited-time demos to check out first-hand.

Read more Jan 22, 2021

7 Nov, 2020
Not Another Weekend coming next year
Comedic eighties-inspired antihero adventure unveiled for Windows, Mac and Linux.

Walkthrough for Not Another Weekend

Stuck in Not Another Weekend, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Not Another Weekend and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Comedy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
OS: Vista, 7, 8, 10
Processor: 2.5 GHz (Single Core) or 2 GHz (Dual Core)
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: 3D graphics card compatible with OpenGL 2.0 compatible with 512 MB RAM
DirectX: Version 9.0b
Storage: 500 MB available space

Not Another Weekend by Animatic Vision - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Not Another Weekend is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Animatic Vision. Not Another Weekend has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Not Another Weekend, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Not Another Weekend.
