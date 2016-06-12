Batman: The Telltale Series - Episode Three: New World Order
Penguin’s brutal attack broadcast on live TV has left Gotham City reeling. As Bruce and Batman, you’ll dig deeper into the web of intrigue surrounding the newly revealed Children of Arkham. Meanwhile, behind closed doors, the mysterious Selina Kyle reveals more of herself to Bruce. And in the aftermath of the attack, Bruce’s friend and Gotham’s new mayor, Harvey Dent, is a deeply changed man. Who can be trusted when the future of Bruce Wayne – and the Batman – could be determined by the flip of a coin?
Developer:
Telltale Games
Platforms:
Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox One
- Worldwide October 25, 2016 by Telltale Games
Our Review
Good3.5 stars: "A solid adventure that is generally enjoyable, though it lacks enough polish or ambition to recommend without caution."
Read the full review
Updates
Episode Three: New World Order set to launch across multiple platforms October 25th.
