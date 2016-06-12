  • Log In | Sign Up

Batman: The Telltale Series - Episode Three: New World Order

Penguin’s brutal attack broadcast on live TV has left Gotham City reeling. As Bruce and Batman, you’ll dig deeper into the web of intrigue surrounding the newly revealed Children of Arkham. Meanwhile, behind closed doors, the mysterious Selina Kyle reveals more of herself to Bruce. And in the aftermath of the attack, Bruce’s friend and Gotham’s new mayor, Harvey Dent, is a deeply changed man. Who can be trusted when the future of Bruce Wayne – and the Batman – could be determined by the flip of a coin?

Available at
GOG
Steam Store
Readers rating

4.5 2 5 0 Batman: The Telltale Series

Excellent

Average based on 2 ratings
Batman: The Telltale Series complete review Article

Batman: The Telltale Series review

The Bat-season is now complete, exposing both the light and dark elements of a somewhat uneven five-part thrill-ride.

Review score - 3.5 Read the review » Jan 13, 2017

Updates

24 Oct, 2016
New trailer ordered up for Batman’s latest Telltale episode

Episode Three: New World Order set to launch across multiple platforms October 25th.

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard, Touch
Gameplay Hybrid - Action
Genre Drama
Theme Licensed properties
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media DVD, Internet download

