LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories
Developer:
Rocketship Park
Platforms:
Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital October 21, 2020 by Rocketship Park
Every life has a story. Every story has regret. But what if you could change the past? LOVE is a puzzle game about finding the things we’ve lost in ourselves and the people who help us find them. Through interactions in both the past and present, you’ll get to know the people that live in your building and the moments that define their lives - and then you’ll change them.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
Minimum
OS: Windows 7 (64-Bit) SP1+
CPU: i3
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: Integrated
Hard Drive: 2 GB
Recommended
OS: Windows 10
CPU: i5+
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: GTX 960+
Hard Drive: 2 GB