LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories

LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories - Cover art

Every life has a story. Every story has regret. But what if you could change the past? LOVE is a puzzle game about finding the things we’ve lost in ourselves and the people who help us find them. Through interactions in both the past and present, you’ll get to know the people that live in your building and the moments that define their lives - and then you’ll change them.

Updates

21 Oct, 2020
LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories spills out on Steam

Character-driven, diorama-styled adventure set in single adjustable apartment building available now for Windows PC.
29 Aug, 2020
Trailer offers glimpse into LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories

Unique diorama-styled puzzler set in single apartment building coming to Windows and Mac on October 21st.
23 Jun, 2020
LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories set to open later this year
Demo available for diorama-styled, time-twisting puzzler about loss and letting coming to Windows and Mac.

Walkthrough for LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories

Stuck in LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Adventure Games by Rocketship Park

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Drama
Theme Romance
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum
OS: Windows 7 (64-Bit) SP1+
CPU: i3
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: Integrated
Hard Drive: 2 GB

Recommended
OS: Windows 10
CPU: i5+
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: GTX 960+
Hard Drive: 2 GB

