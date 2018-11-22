Lake
Developer:
Gamious
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Releases:
- Digital September 1, 2021 by Gamious
It’s been seventeen years since Meredith Weiss left her quiet lake town in Oregon, USA. Sudden and unforeseen circumstances have forced her to come back from the big city and take up a job as a mail carrier. On her mail route, she runs into many of the townsfolk. Some are new, others are part of her long-forgotten past. Why did she come back? And will she stay?
Lake is available at:
Walkthrough for LakeStuck in Lake, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Lake and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Lake » View all screenshots (11)
What our readers think of Lake
Posted by shanethewolf on Sep 2, 2021
Nothing happens
I was lured in by the beautiful environments. They've done a good job creating that remote country town atmosphere. Despite some bugs and the simplicity of the engine, it's perfectly functional. However, if you're expecting any kind of fun, engaging story...
Game Information