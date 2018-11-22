  • Log In | Sign Up

Lake

Lake - Cover art

It’s been seventeen years since Meredith Weiss left her quiet lake town in Oregon, USA. Sudden and unforeseen circumstances have forced her to come back from the big city and take up a job as a mail carrier. On her mail route, she runs into many of the townsfolk. Some are new, others are part of her long-forgotten past. Why did she come back? And will she stay?

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games in September 2021 video preview

Lots of strange and wonderful new games coming this month, and Tamiil's latest trailer compilation will help you dive right in.

View video preview Sep 1, 2021
Steam Next Fest 2021 Article

Demo round-up for Steam Next Fest

Feast your eyes on this latest collection of upcoming adventure game samplers, available only until June 22nd in the summer Steam festival.

Read more Jun 16, 2021
AdventureX 2018 round-up: Part 2 Article

AdventureX 2018 round-up: Part 2

Adventures overtook the British Library earlier this month, and our coverage continues with another half-dozen games grabbing the headlines.

Read more Nov 22, 2018

Updates

1 Sep, 2021
Lake surfaces on Windows PC and Xbox Series X|S

Interactive slice-of-life story about a woman reconnecting with her roots available now to download from Steam, Epic and the Xbox Store.
13 Aug, 2021
Story trailer floated ahead of next month’s Lake opening

Choice-driven narrative adventure set in rural 1980s America coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S on September 1st.
20 Dec, 2019
First trailer makes a splash for Lake

Scenic character-driven adventure set in 1980s Oregon coming to PC in 2020

Posted by shanethewolf on Sep 2, 2021

Nothing happens


I was lured in by the beautiful environments. They've done a good job creating that remote country town atmosphere. Despite some bugs and the simplicity of the engine, it's perfectly functional. However, if you're expecting any kind of fun, engaging story...
Read the review »

Game Information

Platform PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Simulation
Genre Drama
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

