The Last Show of Mr. Chardish

Last Show of Mr. Chardish, The - Cover art

When they were young, Ella and Robert were full of dreams and ambitions. After the promising beginning of their careers, they eventually split out and cut ties. Decades later, the actress returns to the forbidden theatre, to once more become the performer, the audience, and the muse. Attend the last show of Mr. Chardish, a famous director reflecting on his defining moments, and her role in his life.

Originally announced under the title Ars Fabulae.

Updates

5 Nov, 2020
Steam curtain raises on The Last Show of Mr. Chardish

Edith Finch-inspired five-act adventure with unique settings and gameplay for each available now to download for Windows PC.
4 Sep, 2020
Demo previews The Last Show of Mr. Chardish

Playable prologue of upcoming five-act adventure available now to download on Steam.
19 Aug, 2020
Now playing: new trailer for The Last Show of Mr. Chardish

Formerly known as Ars Fabulae, five-act adventure with distinct art and gameplay mechanics in each coming to PC later this year.
18 Jun, 2020
Stage being set for Ars Fabulae to launch later this year
Demo available this week only for genre-bending adventure unveiled for PC and consoles from the creators of Weakless.

Walkthrough for The Last Show of Mr. Chardish

Stuck in The Last Show of Mr. Chardish, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Last Show of Mr. Chardish and wonder no more!

The Last Show of Mr. Chardish | Complete Walkthrough

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Drama
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit or later
CPU: Intel i3 6th gen
Graphics: GeForce GTX 660
Hard Drive: 7 GB
Sound Card: DirectX compatible

The Last Show of Mr. Chardish by Punk Notion - Adventure Game

The Last Show of Mr. Chardish is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Punk Notion. The Last Show of Mr. Chardish has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Last Show of Mr. Chardish, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Last Show of Mr. Chardish.