The Last Show of Mr. Chardish
When they were young, Ella and Robert were full of dreams and ambitions. After the promising beginning of their careers, they eventually split out and cut ties. Decades later, the actress returns to the forbidden theatre, to once more become the performer, the audience, and the muse. Attend the last show of Mr. Chardish, a famous director reflecting on his defining moments, and her role in his life.
Originally announced under the title Ars Fabulae.
Walkthrough for The Last Show of Mr. ChardishStuck in The Last Show of Mr. Chardish, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Last Show of Mr. Chardish and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for The Last Show of Mr. Chardish » View all screenshots (14)
Videos for The Last Show of Mr. Chardish » View all videos
What our readers think of The Last Show of Mr. Chardish
There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Last Show of Mr. Chardish yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit or later
CPU: Intel i3 6th gen
Graphics: GeForce GTX 660
Hard Drive: 7 GB
Sound Card: DirectX compatible