Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered

Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered - Cover art

The Freelance Police investigate a hypnosis plot that spins to global proportions to involve washed-up child stars, the media, the mafia, the US government, the internet, and the bright side of the moon.

Original six-part Sam & Max: Season One remastered with overhauled graphics, gamepad support, restored audio, and numerous additions and tweaks.

Updates

9 Nov, 2020
Remastered Sam & Max to save the world all over again Dec. 2 on PC and Switch

Six-part first season of Telltale's franchise reboot to be updated by Skunkape with overhauled graphics, gamepad support, restored audio, and other enhancements.

Walkthrough for Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered

Stuck in Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered - Screenshot #1
'Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered - Screenshot #2
'Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered - Screenshot #3
'Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered - Screenshot #4
'Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered - Screenshot #5
'Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered - Screenshot #6
'Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered - Screenshot #7
'Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered - Screenshot #8
'Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered - Screenshot #9
'Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered - Screenshot #10
'Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered - Screenshot #11
'Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered - Screenshot #12

Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered announcement trailer

Game Information

Platform PC, Switch
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Comedy
Theme Licensed properties, Save the world
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

