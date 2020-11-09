Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered
Developer:
Telltale Games, Skunkape Games
Platforms:
PC, Switch
- Digital December 2, 2020 by Skunkape Games
The Freelance Police investigate a hypnosis plot that spins to global proportions to involve washed-up child stars, the media, the mafia, the US government, the internet, and the bright side of the moon.
Original six-part Sam & Max: Season One remastered with overhauled graphics, gamepad support, restored audio, and numerous additions and tweaks.
Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered is available at:
Related Articles
Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of December 2020 video preview
Savour this final trailer compilation of the year as it reflects five enchanting games you'll surely want to keep an eye on.
Updates
Six-part first season of Telltale's franchise reboot to be updated by Skunkape with overhauled graphics, gamepad support, restored audio, and other enhancements.
Game Information