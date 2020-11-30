Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of December 2020 video preview
With so many new games coming out these days, it's easy to lose track of them all. But we've got you covered! Our latest trailer compilation by Tamiil highlights just a sampling of what to expect in the month ahead, which promises a little something for any adventure gamer.
Featured games coming in December:
Twin Mirror
Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered
Nine Witches: Family Disruption
Call of the Sea
Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis
continue reading below
Referenced Adventure Games
Advertisement
Community Comments