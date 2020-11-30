With so many new games coming out these days, it's easy to lose track of them all. But we've got you covered! Our latest trailer compilation by Tamiil highlights just a sampling of what to expect in the month ahead, which promises a little something for any adventure gamer.

Featured games coming in December:

Twin Mirror

Sam & Max Save the World – Remastered

Nine Witches: Family Disruption

Call of the Sea

Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis