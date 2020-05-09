  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Call of the Sea (2020) - Game details

Call of the Sea

Call of the Sea - Cover art

It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise - a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization. What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth?

Call of the Sea is available at:

GOG

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of December 2020 video preview

Savour this final trailer compilation of the year as it reflects five enchanting games you'll surely want to keep an eye on.

View video preview Nov 30, 2020

Updates

8 Dec, 2020
Call of the Sea ready for response on PC and Xbox One, Series X/S

Lovecraft-inspired, first-person remote island mystery available on Steam, GOG, and the Microsoft Store.
31 Aug, 2020
New trailer with developer narration floated for Call of the Sea

First-person 'otherworldly' island exploration adventure coming to PC and Xbox platforms later this year.
10 May, 2020
First details emerge for Call of the Sea
Lovecraft-inspired first-person adventure coming to PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X later this year.

Walkthrough for Call of the Sea

Stuck in Call of the Sea, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Call of the Sea and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Call of the Sea - Screenshot #1
'Call of the Sea - Screenshot #2
'Call of the Sea - Screenshot #3
'Call of the Sea - Screenshot #4
'Call of the Sea - Screenshot #5
'Call of the Sea - Screenshot #6
'Call of the Sea - Screenshot #7
'Call of the Sea - Screenshot #8
'Call of the Sea - Screenshot #9
'Call of the Sea - Screenshot #10
'Call of the Sea - Screenshot #11
'Call of the Sea - Screenshot #12

Call of the Sea launch trailer

Call of the Sea narrated gameplay trailer (gamescom 2020)

Call of the Sea trailer

What our readers think of Call of the Sea

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Call of the Sea yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Out of the Blue Games

Game Information

Platform PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Investigative, Quest, Puzzle, Solitary Exploration
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10
Processor: AMD FX-6100/Intel i3-3220 or Equivalent
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7750, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 or Equivalent
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 20 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

RECOMMENDED:
OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 1700/Intel i7-6700K or Equivalent
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: AMD RX Vega 56, Nvidia GTX 1070/GTX1660Ti or Equivalent
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 20 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Call of the Sea by Out of the Blue Games - Adventure Game

Call of the Sea is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Out of the Blue Games. Call of the Sea has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Call of the Sea, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Call of the Sea.