Call of the Sea
Developer:
Out of the Blue Games
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
Releases:
- Digital December 8, 2020 by Raw Fury Games
It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise - a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization. What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth?
Call of the Sea is available at:
Walkthrough for Call of the SeaStuck in Call of the Sea, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Call of the Sea and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Call of the Sea » View all screenshots (13)
Videos for Call of the Sea » View all videos
What our readers think of Call of the Sea
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Call of the Sea yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10
Processor: AMD FX-6100/Intel i3-3220 or Equivalent
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7750, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 or Equivalent
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 20 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
RECOMMENDED:
OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 1700/Intel i7-6700K or Equivalent
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: AMD RX Vega 56, Nvidia GTX 1070/GTX1660Ti or Equivalent
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 20 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system