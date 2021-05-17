  • Log In | Sign Up

Where Wind Becomes Quiet

Where Wind Becomes Quiet - Cover art

The story is about a writer who suffers from a memory lapse. Recognition is what he has been striving for all his life. But it happens that success becomes too heavy a burden. The once flourishing place is withering over time and becoming abandoned. Who are you and why are you here? What ties you to these places? Recover your memories bit by bit to get to the truth.

Updates

20 May, 2021
Where Wind Becomes Quiet breezes onto Steam
Narrative-driven first-person mystery about dealing with memory loss unveiled with Windows PC launch.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle, Solitary Exploration
Genre Mystery
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Media Internet download

System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7/8/10
Processor: Intel Core i5-9300H or better
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 or better
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 10 GB available space
Additional Notes: Shader Model 5.0 support is needed

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i7-9750H
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6Gb
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 10 GB available space

