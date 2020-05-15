  • Log In | Sign Up

Old Gods Rising

Old Gods Rising - Cover art

Old Gods Rising is a first-person adventure mystery that puts you in the role of disgraced History Professor, Thomas Winston, as you explore Ashgate University and try to uncover the truth behind the strange events that seem to be unfolding. Examine architecture and artifacts to find clues about the university’s ancient origins, and use your expertise to decipher long-forgotten languages and cryptic carvings. As you search for answers, use the phone numbers you have collected and navigate conversations to build a more complete picture of what is actually happening and why. Are the Old Gods rising? It’s up to you to decide.

Updates

22 May, 2020
Steam provides outlet for Old Gods Rising
Lovecraftian lore meets Firewatch in new adventure from former BioWare art director available now for Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Old Gods Rising

Stuck in Old Gods Rising, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Old Gods Rising and wonder no more!

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Quest, Solitary Exploration
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7
CPU: Dual-Core Intel i5 CPU @ 2GHz or similar
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: nVidia GTX 570 or similar - 1GB of VRAM
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 25 GB

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
Additional Notes: SSD preferred

Old Gods Rising is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Bad Blood Studios. Old Gods Rising has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Old Gods Rising, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Old Gods Rising.