Old Gods Rising is a first-person adventure mystery that puts you in the role of disgraced History Professor, Thomas Winston, as you explore Ashgate University and try to uncover the truth behind the strange events that seem to be unfolding. Examine architecture and artifacts to find clues about the university’s ancient origins, and use your expertise to decipher long-forgotten languages and cryptic carvings. As you search for answers, use the phone numbers you have collected and navigate conversations to build a more complete picture of what is actually happening and why. Are the Old Gods rising? It’s up to you to decide.