  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Someday You’ll Return (2020) - Game details

Someday You’ll Return

Someday You’ll Return - Cover art

It’s not the first time she ran away. But you’re uneasy … this time feels so different. Long ago, you swore never to return here. And now, she has dragged you back. Your search leads deep into ancient Moravian forests and reveals secrets that should have stayed buried. While your survival skills and quick wits might advance your search, malevolent forces rise up against you. There are nightmares that you can’t fight and win. Some of them … could be yours.

Related Articles

Jan Kavan – Someday You’ll Return interview Article

Jan Kavan – Someday You’ll Return interview

The co-creator of J.U.L.I.A. is back with a new game to talk about, the Czech studio's most ambitious title yet.

Read interview May 22, 2018

Updates

5 May, 2020
Someday You’ll Return finally arrives on Steam

First-person psychological thriller from CBE available now for download on Windows PC; console versions to follow later this year.
6 Mar, 2020
Musical trailer now playing for Someday You’ll Return

Latest video footage highlights in-game Moravian folk song from CBE's horror adventure coming April 14th.
4 Feb, 2020
New trailer reveals when Someday You’ll Return arrives

Psychological thriller from CBE Software due to launch April 14 for PC, which PS4 and Xbox one to follow later.
13 Mar, 2019
Someday You’ll Return is back with a new trailer

Upcoming horor-adventure from CBE due to arrive on PC and consoles later this year.
1 Jan, 2016
Creator of J.U.L.I.A. comes back with Someday You’ll Return

New "story-driven horror adventure" for PC, PS4 and Xbox One teased in first trailer.

Walkthrough for Someday You’ll Return

Stuck in Someday You’ll Return, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Someday You’ll Return and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Someday You’ll Return - Screenshot #1
'Someday You’ll Return - Screenshot #2
'Someday You’ll Return - Screenshot #3
'Someday You’ll Return - Screenshot #4
'Someday You’ll Return - Screenshot #5
'Someday You’ll Return - Screenshot #6
'Someday You’ll Return - Screenshot #7
'Someday You’ll Return - Screenshot #8
'Someday You’ll Return - Screenshot #9
'Someday You’ll Return - Screenshot #10
'Someday You’ll Return - Screenshot #11
'Someday You’ll Return - Screenshot #12

Someday You’ll Return launch trailer

The music of Someday You’ll Return

Someday You’ll Return release date reveal trailer

What our readers think of Someday You’ll Return

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Someday You’ll Return yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by CBE

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Solitary Exploration
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Someday You’ll Return by CBE - Adventure Game

Someday You’ll Return is an adventure game, released in 2020 by CBE. Someday You’ll Return has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Someday You’ll Return, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Someday You’ll Return.