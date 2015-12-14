Someday You’ll Return
Developer:
CBE
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital May 5, 2020 by CBE
It’s not the first time she ran away. But you’re uneasy … this time feels so different. Long ago, you swore never to return here. And now, she has dragged you back. Your search leads deep into ancient Moravian forests and reveals secrets that should have stayed buried. While your survival skills and quick wits might advance your search, malevolent forces rise up against you. There are nightmares that you can’t fight and win. Some of them … could be yours.
