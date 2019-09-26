The Room VR: A Dark Matter
Developer:
Fireproof Games
Platforms:
Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR, HTC Vive
- Digital March 26, 2020 by Fireproof Games
The British Institute of Archaeology, London, 1908: The disappearance of an esteemed Egyptologist prompts a Police investigation into the unknown. Explore cryptic locations, examine fantastic gadgets and uncover an otherworldly discovery which blurs the line between reality and illusion. Designed from the ground up for the unique capabilities of virtual reality, players can inhabit the spine-tingling world of The Room and interact with its strange contraptions in this compelling new chapter.
VR-exclusive installment of popular puzzle series available now for Oculus and Vive devices.
All-new installment in popular puzzle series designed from the ground up for virtual reality.
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel i3-6100/AMD Ryzen 3 1200, FX4350 or greater
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti/AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater
Storage: 4 GB available space
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel i5-4590/AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 480 or greater
Storage: 4 GB available space