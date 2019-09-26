  • Log In | Sign Up

The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Room VR: A Dark Matter, The - Cover art

The British Institute of Archaeology, London, 1908: The disappearance of an esteemed Egyptologist prompts a Police investigation into the unknown. Explore cryptic locations, examine fantastic gadgets and uncover an otherworldly discovery which blurs the line between reality and illusion. Designed from the ground up for the unique capabilities of virtual reality, players can inhabit the spine-tingling world of The Room and interact with its strange contraptions in this compelling new chapter.

Updates

26 Mar, 2020
The Room VR: A Dark Matter open now on Steam

VR-exclusive installment of popular puzzle series available now for Oculus and Vive devices.
28 Sep, 2019
The Room series to get VR extension early next year

All-new installment in popular puzzle series designed from the ground up for virtual reality.

Walkthrough for The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Stuck in The Room VR: A Dark Matter, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Room VR: A Dark Matter and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'The Room VR: A Dark Matter - Screenshot #1
'The Room VR: A Dark Matter - Screenshot #2
'The Room VR: A Dark Matter - Screenshot #3
'The Room VR: A Dark Matter - Screenshot #4
'The Room VR: A Dark Matter - Screenshot #5
'The Room VR: A Dark Matter - Screenshot #6
'The Room VR: A Dark Matter - Screenshot #7
'The Room VR: A Dark Matter - Screenshot #8
'The Room VR: A Dark Matter - Screenshot #9
'The Room VR: A Dark Matter - Screenshot #10
'The Room VR: A Dark Matter - Screenshot #11
'The Room VR: A Dark Matter - Screenshot #12

The Room VR: A Dark Matter trailer

What our readers think of The Room VR: A Dark Matter

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Room VR: A Dark Matter yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Fireproof Games

» The Room (series)

Game Information

Platform Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR, HTC Vive
Perspective First-Person
Control Motion Control
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel i3-6100/AMD Ryzen 3 1200, FX4350 or greater
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti/AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater
Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel i5-4590/AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 480 or greater
Storage: 4 GB available space

