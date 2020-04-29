Fire Escape
Developer:
iNK Stories
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
PC, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive
Releases:
- Digital April 29, 2020 by iNK Stories
A neo-Hitchock murder mystery set in Brooklyn. When the clock strikes eight, a suspenseful thriller begins to unfold in real time. Watch closely from the fire escape as your suspicious neighbors embroil you in a simmering, interactive crime.
Originally released as a three-part Google Daydream exclusive in 2018 under the title Fire Escape: An Interactive VR Series before being ported to PC. Playable in VR or on standard monitors.
Updates
29 Apr, 2020Fire Escape now accessible through Windows PC and VR
Choice-driven, voyeuristic murder mystery inspired by Rear Window available now on Steam.
Walkthrough for Fire EscapeStuck in Fire Escape, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Fire Escape and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Fire Escape » View all screenshots (5)
What our readers think of Fire Escape
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Fire Escape yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information