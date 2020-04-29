  • Log In | Sign Up

Fire Escape

Fire Escape - Cover art

A neo-Hitchock murder mystery set in Brooklyn. When the clock strikes eight, a suspenseful thriller begins to unfold in real time. Watch closely from the fire escape as your suspicious neighbors embroil you in a simmering, interactive crime.

Originally released as a three-part Google Daydream exclusive in 2018 under the title Fire Escape: An Interactive VR Series before being ported to PC. Playable in VR or on standard monitors.

Updates

29 Apr, 2020
Fire Escape now accessible through Windows PC and VR

Choice-driven, voyeuristic murder mystery inspired by Rear Window available now on Steam.

Fire Escape – An Interactive Murder Mystery trailer

What our readers think of Fire Escape

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Fire Escape yet.


Post review

Game Information

Platform PC, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard, Motion Control
Gameplay -
Genre Mystery
Theme Whodunit
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

