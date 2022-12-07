  • Log In | Sign Up

American Arcadia

Welcome to Arcadia! A retro-futuristic metropolis where the citizens don’t know they’re contestants on the most watched reality show on the planet! Uncover the truth and escape with your life in ‘American Arcadia’!

Updates

7 Oct, 2023
American Arcadia: Demo Now Live!

A Revolutionary Era Exploration Game Igniting Players' Love for History and Adventure
11 Dec, 2022
Discover the Dark Secrets of ‘American Arcadia’

Escape from a televised utopia in Out of the Blue's thrilling new game, American Arcadia. Take control of two characters in two unique environments, and uncover the truth behind the mysterious city of Arcadia. 

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Cyberpunk
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

American Arcadia is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Out of the Blue Games. American Arcadia has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of American Arcadia, at this time the community has not provided a rating for American Arcadia.
