First details emerge for Call of the Sea

Many Lovecraft-inspired stories take place in dreary villages in the American northeast, but sometimes horror can be found in the most scenic of places, as we'll discover later this year with the upcoming release of Out of the Blue's Call of the Sea.

Players step into the first-person shoes of Norah, a woman who has "crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband's expedition." It's 1934, and the party's last known location was a "nameless, strange island paradise" in the remotest parts of the South Pacific Ocean. What Norah finds here, however, is the "remnants of a lost civilization." As she begins to unravel the secrets of this "forgotten place" in her ongoing search for her husband, she will "soon come to realise that not everything on the island is as it seems."



Described as an "otherworldly tale" filled with "suspense, emotion and surreal occurrences," Call of the Sea is a free-roaming 3D adventure set on a "lush, vibrant tropical island meticulously modelled in Unreal Engine 4, brimming with amazing sights, lost ruins and occult mysteries." The protagonist is voiced by acclaimed actress Cissy Jones, and as she investigates the "clues left by a previous voyage and [solves] a variety of puzzles to unlock the mystery of what really happened, her "desperate journey" will prove to be one of self-discovery as well.

No firm release date has yet been announced, but Call of the Sea is due to be launched on Steam for PC before the end of this year, along with Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions. To follow its progress in the coming months, be sure to drop by the game's official website.