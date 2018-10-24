During World War II, a mysterious SS division is using an evil curse in a desperate attempt to change the course of war. As the wheelchair-bound Professor Alexei Krakovitz and Akiro Kagasawa, players will explore Sundäe, a Nazi-oppressed village on the northeast coast of Norway, and experience the Astral Plane, the nexus between the earthly world and the hereafter as you help lost souls to continue their journey.