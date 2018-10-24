  • Log In | Sign Up

Nine Witches: Family Disruption

Nine Witches: Family Disruption - Cover art

During World War II, a mysterious SS division is using an evil curse in a desperate attempt to change the course of war. As the wheelchair-bound Professor Alexei Krakovitz and Akiro Kagasawa, players will explore Sundäe, a Nazi-oppressed village on the northeast coast of Norway, and experience the Astral Plane, the nexus between the earthly world and the hereafter as you help lost souls to continue their journey.

Updates

4 Dec, 2020
Nine Witches: Family Disruption flies onto PC and consoles

Comedic occult pixel art adventure set in WWII Germany available to download today on Windows, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.
23 Oct, 2020
Launch date materializes in Nine Witches: Family Disruption trailer

Comedic alternate history occult action-adventure set during WWII coming to PC and consoles on December 4th.
29 Nov, 2019
Trailer spells approaching arrival of Nine Witches: Family Disruption

Comedic paranormal WWII-era pixel art adventure coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch in spring 2020.
28 Oct, 2018
Nine Witches being brewed up for 2019 release
Pixel art 2D action-adventure set during World War II in Nazi-oppressed territory.

Adventure Games by Indiesruption

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Action
Genre Mystery, Science Fiction
Theme Team-up, Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

