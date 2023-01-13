An English Haunting
A fascinating journey through the London of 1907 in search for supernatural activity.
A point ‘n click adventure with seances, phantasmagories, experimental devices to capture ghosts, and haunted houses!
Developer:
Postmodern Adventures
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital May 22, 2024 by Postmodern Adventures
Screenshots and Trailers for An English Haunting
