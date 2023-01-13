  • Log In | Sign Up

An English Haunting

A fascinating journey through the London of 1907 in search for supernatural activity.

A point ‘n click adventure with seances, phantasmagories, experimental devices to capture ghosts, and haunted houses!

Our Review

» Read the full review
Readers rating

4 1 5 0 An English Haunting

Very good

Average based on 1 rating
Your rating
Updates

13 Jan, 2023
Get ready for a ghostly adventure in An English Haunting

Explore the supernatural side of London in 1907 and discover haunted houses, seances and experimental ghost-capturing devices in this mysterious new adventure.
29 Oct, 2023
An English Haunting: A Spine-Chilling Halloween Treat
Experience 1907 London's spiritualism craze in this ghostly point & click adventure game by Postmodern Adventures.

Screenshots and Trailers for An English Haunting



Adventure Games by Postmodern Adventures

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Mystery
Theme Haunted House
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

An English Haunting by Postmodern Adventures - A Point and Click Adventure Game

An English Haunting is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Postmodern Adventures. An English Haunting has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have published a review of An English Haunting and rate it as Excellent, meanwhile the community rating for An English Haunting is Very good.
