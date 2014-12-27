  • Log In | Sign Up

Monolith

Astronaut Nolan Carter crash lands on a distant planet. In order to survive he tracks down a mysterious pulsating signal, hoping to find help at its source. But what he discovers there makes him question everything he believes in as well as his own sanity.

Our Review

Readers rating

4.5 1 5 0 Monolith

Excellent

Average based on 1 rating
Your rating
Monolith Article

Monolith review

Jaw-dropping locales and challenging puzzles aim to delight traditional adventure fans.

Review score - 3.5 Read the review » Nov 4, 2023

Updates

3 Nov, 2023
Monolith Now Playable on Steam Deck

Breaking Boundaries: Experience the Epic Scale and Enigmatic Puzzles in this Ground-Breaking Blockbuster Game
29 Dec, 2020
New teaser confirms Monolith now being constructed at Animation Arts

Long-awaited sci-fi point-and-click adventure from the creator of the Lost Horizon and Secret Files series coming in 2021.
27 Dec, 2014
Animation Arts to erect a Monolith in 2015

Trailer introduces new sci-fi adventure from Secret Files developer.
23 Jun, 2023
Monolith: A New Adventure Awaits
Discover the upcoming game's captivating story, unique gameplay, and talented team behind it.

Posted by Tompika72 on Nov 10, 2023

Almost classic, definitely a very good game


The beautiful artwork immediately caught my attention, and the game itself did not disappoint either. On the technical side, the character animation is proper, the gameplay is nice and fluid. The protagonist is okay not really exciting, her little robot...
Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Monolith by Animation Arts - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Monolith is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Animation Arts. Monolith has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have published a review of Monolith and rate it as Good, meanwhile the community rating for Monolith is Excellent.
