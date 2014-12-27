Monolith
Astronaut Nolan Carter crash lands on a distant planet. In order to survive he tracks down a mysterious pulsating signal, hoping to find help at its source. But what he discovers there makes him question everything he believes in as well as his own sanity.
Monolith IS COMPATIBLE WITH STEAM DECK (Playable)
Developer:
Animation Arts
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital October 11, 2023 by Animation Arts
Posted by Tompika72 on Nov 10, 2023
Almost classic, definitely a very good game
The beautiful artwork immediately caught my attention, and the game itself did not disappoint either. On the technical side, the character animation is proper, the gameplay is nice and fluid. The protagonist is okay not really exciting, her little robot...
