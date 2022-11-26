  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
continue reading below
» Home / Games / The Will of Arthur Flabbington (2023) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

The Will of Arthur Flabbington

A comedy point-and-click adventure game about a dead uncle, a hidden treasure, a reluctant ghost sidekick, old people and pizza.

Updates

26 Nov, 2022
The Uncle Who Died For Our Sins

In The Will of Arthur Flabbington, you'll take on the role of Jack, a young man who has just inherited a treasure from his uncle.

Walkthrough for The Will of Arthur Flabbington

Stuck in The Will of Arthur Flabbington, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Will of Arthur Flabbington and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for The Will of Arthur Flabbington


Transparent PNG

The Will of Arthur Flabbington - trailer

What our readers think of The Will of Arthur Flabbington

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Will of Arthur Flabbington yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Gugames

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Dark Humor
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Will of Arthur Flabbington by Gugames - A Point and Click Adventure Game

The Will of Arthur Flabbington is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Gugames. The Will of Arthur Flabbington has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Will of Arthur Flabbington, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Will of Arthur Flabbington.
Back to the top