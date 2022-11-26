The Will of Arthur Flabbington
A comedy point-and-click adventure game about a dead uncle, a hidden treasure, a reluctant ghost sidekick, old people and pizza.
The Will of Arthur Flabbington
can be wishlisted at:
Updates
26 Nov, 2022The Uncle Who Died For Our Sins
In The Will of Arthur Flabbington, you'll take on the role of Jack, a young man who has just inherited a treasure from his uncle.
Walkthrough for The Will of Arthur FlabbingtonStuck in The Will of Arthur Flabbington, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Will of Arthur Flabbington and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots and Trailers for The Will of Arthur Flabbington
Screenshots for The Will of Arthur Flabbington » View all screenshots (9)
Videos for The Will of Arthur Flabbington » View all videos
What our readers think of The Will of Arthur Flabbington
There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Will of Arthur Flabbington yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information