No Case Should Remain Unsolved

Twelve years after Senior Inspector Jeon Gyeong’s retirement, she is visited by a young police officer: a woman who pleads with her to reexamine Seowon’s case. But with each uncovered memory, only one thing becomes clear: everyone in Seowon’s vicinity was lying.

Updates

19 Jan, 2024
No Case Should Remain Unsolved: now live

Dive into the world of crime solving and puzzle unraveling in this immersive detective adventure.
3 Jan, 2024
Solving the unsolvable in No Case Should Remain Unsolved

Reliving the unsolved past: A detective's journey in unraveling a forgotten case of a missing child

Walkthrough for No Case Should Remain Unsolved

Stuck in No Case Should Remain Unsolved, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for No Case Should Remain Unsolved and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Adventure Games by Somi

» Guilt Trilogy (series)

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Emotional
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

No Case Should Remain Unsolved by Somi - A Point and Click Adventure Game

No Case Should Remain Unsolved is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Somi. No Case Should Remain Unsolved has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of No Case Should Remain Unsolved, at this time the community has not provided a rating for No Case Should Remain Unsolved.
