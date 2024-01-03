No Case Should Remain Unsolved
Twelve years after Senior Inspector Jeon Gyeong’s retirement, she is visited by a young police officer: a woman who pleads with her to reexamine Seowon’s case. But with each uncovered memory, only one thing becomes clear: everyone in Seowon’s vicinity was lying.
Dive into the world of crime solving and puzzle unraveling in this immersive detective adventure.
Reliving the unsolved past: A detective's journey in unraveling a forgotten case of a missing child
