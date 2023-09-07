  • Log In | Sign Up

Underground Blossom

Underground Blossom is a new adventure game by Rusty Lake. Fulfil various tasks at every station to find the metro that will take you through each important event from Laura Vanderboom’s life.

Our Review

» Read the full review
Available at
Itch.io
Steam Store
Readers rating

No user ratings found.
Your rating
Related Articles

AdventureX - No data Article

AdventureX 2023

AdventureX once again displays a superb collection of games in development, promising exciting, upcoming new releases.

Read more Nov 16, 2023
Underground Blossom Article

Underground Blossom review

Escape into the eccentric Rusty Lake universe brimming with era-linked artwork and audio enrichments.

Review score - 4.5 Read the review » Oct 6, 2023

Updates

1 Oct, 2023
Exciting New Release: Underground Blossom!

Subterranean Fantasy Unfolds As Players Reveal Hidden Eco-systems in Innovative Botanic Simulation Adventure
7 Sep, 2023
Digging Deep in ‘Underground Blossom’

Dive Deep into the Mind's Subterranean Garden: A Poetic Journey Through Time, Memories, and Puzzles in a Unique Point-and-Click Adventure from the Creators of Cube Escape & Rusty Lake Series

Walkthrough for Underground Blossom

Stuck in Underground Blossom, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Underground Blossom and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Underground Blossom


Transparent PNG

Underground Blossom - trailer

What our readers think of Underground Blossom

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Underground Blossom is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Rusty Lake. Underground Blossom has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have published a review of Underground Blossom and rate it as Excellent, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Underground Blossom.
