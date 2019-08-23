  • Log In | Sign Up

The White Door

White Door, The - Cover art

Robert Hill wakes up in a Mental Health facility and suffers from severe memory loss. Follow the strict daily routine of the facility and help him to recollect his memories by exploring his dreams. The White Door is a point-and-click adventure by Rusty Lake that uses a split-screen for interaction with the environment and protagonist.

Updates

9 Jan, 2020
The White Door now unlocked on PC and mobile platforms

Split-screen puzzler from the creators of the Rusty Lake series available for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices.

Walkthrough for The White Door

Stuck in The White Door, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The White Door and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'The White Door - Screenshot #1
'The White Door - Screenshot #2
'The White Door - Screenshot #3
'The White Door - Screenshot #4
'The White Door - Screenshot #5
'The White Door - Screenshot #6

The White Door release trailer

The White Door teaser trailer

The White Door teaser

What our readers think of The White Door

No reader reviews yet... Why don't you share your review?

Adventure Games by Rusty Lake

» Rusty Lake (series)

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC
Perspective Mixed
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Drama
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The White Door by Rusty Lake - A Point and Click Adventure Game

The White Door is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Rusty Lake. The White Door has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme.