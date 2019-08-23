The White Door
Developer:
Rusty Lake
Platforms:
Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital January 9, 2020 by Second Maze
Robert Hill wakes up in a Mental Health facility and suffers from severe memory loss. Follow the strict daily routine of the facility and help him to recollect his memories by exploring his dreams. The White Door is a point-and-click adventure by Rusty Lake that uses a split-screen for interaction with the environment and protagonist.
