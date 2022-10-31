Between Horizons
Between Horizons is a narrative 2.5D sci-fi detective adventure. 33 years into the Zephyr’s journey, its mission is suddenly jeopardized. Can you find the culprit before it’s too late? Experience an enthralling story set in a semi-open world that branches and ends based on your choices.
Developer:
DigiTales Interactive
Platforms:
PC
- Digital March 25, 2024 by Assemble Entertainment
can be wishlisted at:
Updates
New Open-World Adventure Takes Gamers on a Journey Through Uncharted Lands Filled With Mystery and Discovery.
As the Zephyr hurtles through space on its 33-year journey, its mission is suddenly jeopardized. Experience an enthralling story set in a semi-open world that branches and ends based on your choices.
Explore a Semi-Open World on a Spaceship and Weigh Intergenerational Responsibility Against Personal Freedom
Game Information