  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Between Horizons (2024) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Between Horizons

Between Horizons is a narrative 2.5D sci-fi detective adventure. 33 years into the Zephyr’s journey, its mission is suddenly jeopardized. Can you find the culprit before it’s too late? Experience an enthralling story set in a semi-open world that branches and ends based on your choices.

Between Horizons can be wishlisted at:

Updates

31 Mar, 2023
Explore Vast Worlds in ‘Between Horizons’ demo

New Open-World Adventure Takes Gamers on a Journey Through Uncharted Lands Filled With Mystery and Discovery.
2 Nov, 2022
Between Horizons a 2.5D sci-fi detective adventure

As the Zephyr hurtles through space on its 33-year journey, its mission is suddenly jeopardized. Experience an enthralling story set in a semi-open world that branches and ends based on your choices.
21 Feb, 2023
Between Horizons Offers Thought-Provoking Sci-Fi Adventure
Explore a Semi-Open World on a Spaceship and Weigh Intergenerational Responsibility Against Personal Freedom

Walkthrough for Between Horizons

Stuck in Between Horizons, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Between Horizons and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Between Horizons


Transparent PNG

Between Horizons - trailer

What our readers think of Between Horizons

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Between Horizons yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by DigiTales Interactive

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Between Horizons by DigiTales Interactive - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Between Horizons is an adventure game, released in 2024 by DigiTales Interactive. Between Horizons has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Between Horizons, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Between Horizons.
Back to the top