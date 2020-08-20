Lacuna
Developer:
DigiTales Interactive
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital May 20, 2021 by Assemble Entertainment
You are Neil Conrad, CDI agent. Awoken by the news of a murder, you rush into a case that will soon turn your life and the whole solar system upside down. Ask questions, collect evidence, and put the pieces together until the ugly truth reveals itself… or not.
Walkthrough for LacunaStuck in Lacuna, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Lacuna and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Lacuna » View all screenshots (22)
What our readers think of Lacuna
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Lacuna yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information