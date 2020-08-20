  • Log In | Sign Up

Lacuna

Lacuna - Cover art

You are Neil Conrad, CDI agent. Awoken by the news of a murder, you rush into a case that will soon turn your life and the whole solar system upside down. Ask questions, collect evidence, and put the pieces together until the ugly truth reveals itself… or not.

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games in May 2021 video preview

Tamiil's latest trailer compilation targets another great month of strange and unusual adventures set to be unleashed.

View video preview May 3, 2021

Updates

22 Apr, 2021
Prologue fills the gap until next month’s launch of Lacuna

Complete version of sci-fi pixel art murder mystery to arrive on Steam and GOG for Windows PC on May 20th.
22 Aug, 2020
First details detected for Lacuna – A Sci-fi Noir Adventure
Side-scrolling pixel art murder mystery coming to PC sometime in 2021.

Walkthrough for Lacuna

Stuck in Lacuna, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Lacuna and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Lacuna – Prologue trailer

Lacuna trailer

Adventure Games by DigiTales Interactive

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Investigative, Quest
Genre Mystery, Science Fiction
Theme Cyberpunk
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Lacuna by DigiTales Interactive - Adventure Game

Lacuna is an adventure game, released in 2021 by DigiTales Interactive. Lacuna has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Lacuna, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Lacuna.
