The Gateway Trilogy
Developer:
The Sleeping Machine
Platforms:
Mac, PC
- Digital March 31, 2020 by The Sleeping Machine
The Gateway Trilogy is an award-winning minimalist adventure game series with a simple premise: guide a character through a series of rooms. Solve puzzles to advance through the unsettling, barely coherent story.
The first two games were originally released as freeware in 2008. They have since been completely remastered and re-released commercially with a never-before-seen third installment completing the trilogy.
Updates
Three-in-one bundle of minimalist puzzle-adventures from the creators of The Dream Machine now available on Steam.
Minimalist adventure from the creators of The Dream Machine coming next quarter on Windows and Mac.
Three-part mimimalist puzzler from The Dream Machine creators coming soon to Win/Mac.
