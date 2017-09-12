  • Log In | Sign Up

The Gateway Trilogy

Gateway Trilogy, The - Cover art

The Gateway Trilogy is an award-winning minimalist adventure game series with a simple premise: guide a character through a series of rooms. Solve puzzles to advance through the unsettling, barely coherent story.

The first two games were originally released as freeware in 2008. They have since been completely remastered and re-released commercially with a never-before-seen third installment completing the trilogy.

Updates

31 Mar, 2020
The Gateway Trilogy unlocked on Windows and Mac

Three-in-one bundle of minimalist puzzle-adventures from the creators of The Dream Machine now available on Steam.
30 Dec, 2019
The Gateway Trilogy cracks open with demo on Steam

Minimalist adventure from the creators of The Dream Machine coming next quarter on Windows and Mac.
16 Sep, 2017
Next path for The Sleeping Machine leads to The Gateway Trilogy

Three-part mimimalist puzzler from The Dream Machine creators coming soon to Win/Mac.

Walkthrough for The Gateway Trilogy

Stuck in The Gateway Trilogy, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Gateway Trilogy and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

The Gateway Trilogy trailer 2019

What our readers think of The Gateway Trilogy

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Gateway Trilogy yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

