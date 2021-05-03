  • Log In | Sign Up

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games in May 2021 video preview

Tamiil

With so many new games coming out these days, it's easy to lose track of them all. But we've got you covered! Our latest trailer compilation by Tamiil highlights just a sampling of what to expect in the month ahead, which promises a little something for any adventure gamer. 

Featured games coming in May:

Papetura
The Last Shot
Lacuna
An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs
Strangeland
 
 

 

 

Community Comments

angelus_04
Strangeland I have been waiting ages for this one. It comes out a month before my birthday well I know what one of the games I will be treating myself to
May 3, 2021
