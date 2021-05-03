Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games in May 2021 video preview
With so many new games coming out these days, it's easy to lose track of them all. But we've got you covered! Our latest trailer compilation by Tamiil highlights just a sampling of what to expect in the month ahead, which promises a little something for any adventure gamer.
Featured games coming in May:
Papetura
The Last Shot
Lacuna
An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs
Strangeland
