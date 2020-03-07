An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs
Developer:
Strange Scaffold
Platforms:
PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Releases:
- Digital May 25, 2020 by Strange Scaffold
An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs is a first-person open-world comedy adventure game with a very long name. You and your fiancee are the last two human beings left in the universe. Dogs run airports, along with the rest of society. Deal with alien logic, travel issues, and strange stock photo dogs as you attempt to stay in touch with the person you love, when you both live your lives on the go!
Minimum
OS: Windows 8
CPU: 2 GHz
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 2000
Hard Drive: 800 MB
Additional Notes: It's not a very intensive game, but it *can* look really stylish.