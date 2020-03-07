  • Log In | Sign Up

An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs

An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs - Cover art

An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs is a first-person open-world comedy adventure game with a very long name. You and your fiancee are the last two human beings left in the universe. Dogs run airports, along with the rest of society. Deal with alien logic, travel issues, and strange stock photo dogs as you attempt to stay in touch with the person you love, when you both live your lives on the go!

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games in May 2021 video preview

Tamiil's latest trailer compilation targets another great month of strange and unusual adventures set to be unleashed.

View video preview May 3, 2021

Updates

25 May, 2021
An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs unleashed on PC and Xbox Series X|S

Sci-fi canine comedy adventure from narrative director of Hypnospace Outlaw available now for download from Steam and the Microsoft store.
28 Mar, 2021
An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs preparing for takeoff
Open-world first-person comedy adventure to be launched for Windows PC on May 25th.

Game Information

Platform PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Comedy
Theme Unique
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum
OS: Windows 8
CPU: 2 GHz
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 2000
Hard Drive: 800 MB
Additional Notes: It's not a very intensive game, but it *can* look really stylish.

An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Strange Scaffold. An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, at this time the community has not provided a rating for An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs.
