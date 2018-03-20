You wake up on a rickety wooden bridge suspended in the sky. In the distance is Strangeland, a funhouse booby-trapped with riddles of the mind. As you step inside, a woman throws herself down a well before you have a chance to save her. Then a payphone rings, and when you answer it you hear your own voice… You’ve been here before. And you will be again. And again. And again, until you solve the puzzles that shackle your soul to this horrific carnival and vanquish the Dark Thing that lies in wait.