Strangeland

Strangeland - Cover art

You wake up on a rickety wooden bridge suspended in the sky. In the distance is Strangeland, a funhouse booby-trapped with riddles of the mind. As you step inside, a woman throws herself down a well before you have a chance to save her. Then a payphone rings, and when you answer it you hear your own voice… You’ve been here before. And you will be again. And again. And again, until you solve the puzzles that shackle your soul to this horrific carnival and vanquish the Dark Thing that lies in wait.

Our Review

Scoring System - Editorial Policies
» Read the full review

Available at

Steam Store
GOG
Strangeland review Article

Strangeland review

The creators of Primordia aren't clowning around in this beautiful, brilliant but relentlessly bleak abstract nightmare adventure.

Review score - 4 Read the review » May 26, 2021
Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games in May 2021 video preview

Tamiil's latest trailer compilation targets another great month of strange and unusual adventures set to be unleashed.

View video preview May 3, 2021

Updates

25 May, 2021
Strangeland open to visitors on Windows PC

Time-looping surrealist carnival adventure from the creators of Primordia available now for download on Steam and GOG. 
13 Apr, 2021
Strangeland release date becomes clear in new trailer

Time-looping horror adventure from the creators of Primordia and Wadjet Eye to launch May 25th on Steam and GOG.
20 Mar, 2018
Primordia developers unveil next destination: Strangeland

First details revealed for surreal new point-and-click indie adventure coming to PC.

Walkthrough for Strangeland

Stuck in Strangeland, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Strangeland and wonder no more!

Strangeland | Complete Gameplay Walkthrough - Full Game

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Adventure Games by Wormwood Studios

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Fantasy
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Strangeland by Wormwood Studios - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Strangeland is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Wormwood Studios. Strangeland has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have published a review of Strangeland and rate it as Very good, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Strangeland.
