Papetura

Papetura - Cover art

Once in a while, the light reaches and awakens a world made entirely of paper. Guide Pape and Tura as they discover this paper world, with all its hidden mysteries waiting to reveal themselves, covered with paper-darkness. During the journey, many obstacles and creatures will arise, and you must not only survive, but also save the world from the devastating power coming from the fire of a merciless creature.

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games in May 2021 video preview

Tamiil's latest trailer compilation targets another great month of strange and unusual adventures set to be unleashed.

View video preview May 3, 2021
Steam Game Festival - Summer 2020 Article

Demo round-up for Summer Steam Game Festival

There's plenty of adventuring on tap this week, but act now as these downloadable samplers are available only until June 22nd.

Read more Jun 16, 2020

Updates

14 Aug, 2019
New trailer rolled out for Papetura

Fantasy puzzle-adventure hand-crafted entirely from paper coming to Windows and Mac later this year.
28 Jan, 2015
Crowdfunding campaign unfurled for Papetura

Demo available for point-and-click adventure made entirely of paper.

Walkthrough for Papetura

Stuck in Papetura, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Papetura and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Papetura trailer 2019

Papetura

Adventure Games by Petums

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Papetura by Petums - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Papetura is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Petums. Papetura has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Papetura, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Papetura.
