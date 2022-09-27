  • Log In | Sign Up

Asleep

Immersed in her nightmares, in a chaotic reality, confused and all alone. The only safe place is her room, but not forever… She wanders through an empty city and strange places while fleeing from creatures lurking in the darkness to find out what’s going on. You are in the skin of Ana Lúcia.

Updates

30 Sep, 2022
Don’t fall Asleep in this adventure-stealth game

Adventure Games by Black Hole Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Asleep by Black Hole Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Asleep is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Black Hole Games. Asleep has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Asleep, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Asleep.
