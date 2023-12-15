  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Detective Hayseed - The Cloning Madness (2023) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Detective Hayseed - The Cloning Madness

Join the crazy police detective Francis in his search for a kidnapped cloned beauty and go through countless escapades with him in this classic point & click adventure full of comedy.

Updates

15 Dec, 2023
Clone Chaos in Detective Hayseed

Join the comedic chaos in a cloned world: Dive into a hilarious hand-drawn adventure in the bustling heart of Monroe

Walkthrough for Detective Hayseed - The Cloning Madness

Stuck in Detective Hayseed - The Cloning Madness, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Detective Hayseed - The Cloning Madness and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Detective Hayseed - The Cloning Madness


Transparent PNG

Detective Hayseed - The Cloning Madness - trailer

What our readers think of Detective Hayseed - The Cloning Madness

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Detective Hayseed - The Cloning Madness yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Zima Software

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Dark Humor, Parody, Political
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Detective Hayseed - The Cloning Madness by Zima Software - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Detective Hayseed - The Cloning Madness is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Zima Software. Detective Hayseed - The Cloning Madness has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Detective Hayseed - The Cloning Madness, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Detective Hayseed - The Cloning Madness.
Back to the top