» Home / Games / Universe For Sale (2023) - Game details
Universe For Sale

Universe for Sale is a sci-fi narrative experience about human relationships and self-acceptance, follow the stories of the nameless Master, a mysterious cultist and Lila the universes vendor.

Updates

13 Sep, 2022
Universe For Sale: A Sci-Fi Narrative Experience

Come on an adventure through a picturesque, hand-drawn world that's highly inspired by European sci-fi comics.
30 Oct, 2023
“Universe For Sale”: A Stellar Debut from Tmesis Studios
Embark on a cosmic journey filled with mystery, sentient apes and the power to create universes in this point-and-click narrative adventure.

Walkthrough for Universe For Sale

Stuck in Universe For Sale, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Universe For Sale and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Universe For Sale


Transparent PNG

Universe For Sale - trailer

What our readers think of Universe For Sale

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Universe For Sale yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Tmesis Studio

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Universe For Sale by Tmesis Studio - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Universe For Sale is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Tmesis Studio. Universe For Sale has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Universe For Sale, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Universe For Sale.
