The Legend of Skye

We will put ourselves in the shoes of a young druid who will be claimed by her tribe to carry out an important mission. After some events in her town, she will have to leave the safety of the forest behind and go explore a world full of dangers. The fate of her grove will be in her hands.

Platform Linux, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Legend of Skye is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Point & Pixel Adventures. The Legend of Skye has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Legend of Skye, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Legend of Skye.
