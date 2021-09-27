  • Log In | Sign Up

Midnight Girl

The late teen tomboy Monique enjoys life as a cat burglar in Paris. She ends up in jail after a heist gone wrong, and there she meets an enigmatic prisoner and fellow thief. The prisoner knows of precious diamond, stored in a secret underground vault in the heart of Paris. They agree to try and steal the diamond together.

Our Review

» Read the full review
Midnight Girl Article

Midnight Girl review

A daring heroine will steal her way into your heart in a tale full of resourceful rule breaking.

Review score - 4 Read the review » Nov 9, 2023
Updates

16 Nov, 2021
Countdown is on until 2022 release of Midnight Girl
Side-scrolling heist adventure set in 1960s France unveiled for PC, consoles and mobile devices.

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click, Touch
Gameplay Quest
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Intel i5 Quad-Core
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel HD 4000
Storage: 2 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Mac
Minimum:
OS: Mac OS X 10.8
Processor: Intel i5 Quad-Core
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel HD 4000
Storage: 2 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Midnight Girl by Italic - Adventure Game

Midnight Girl is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Italic. Midnight Girl has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Point-and-click, Touch control scheme. Adventure Gamers have published a review of Midnight Girl and rate it as Very good, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Midnight Girl.
