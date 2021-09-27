Midnight Girl
The late teen tomboy Monique enjoys life as a cat burglar in Paris. She ends up in jail after a heist gone wrong, and there she meets an enigmatic prisoner and fellow thief. The prisoner knows of precious diamond, stored in a secret underground vault in the heart of Paris. They agree to try and steal the diamond together.
Midnight Girl IS COMPATIBLE WITH STEAM DECK (Playable)
Developer:
Italic
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital 2023 by Italic
Walkthrough for Midnight GirlStuck in Midnight Girl, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Midnight Girl and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots and Trailers for Midnight Girl
Screenshots for Midnight Girl » View all screenshots (6)
Videos for Midnight Girl » View all videos
What our readers think of Midnight Girl
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Midnight Girl yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Intel i5 Quad-Core
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel HD 4000
Storage: 2 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
Mac
Minimum:
OS: Mac OS X 10.8
Processor: Intel i5 Quad-Core
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel HD 4000
Storage: 2 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system