Backbone
Developer:
EggNut
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital June 8, 2021 by Raw Fury Games
The planet is sprawling with anthropomorphic animal species. Streets of Vancouver are overgrown with ivy and humongous trees, branches and vines piercing through the concrete, and huge flowers nesting on top of the roofs. Howard Lotor is a raccoon private investigator. His mundane life is interrupted with the appearance of a powerful technology that can blur the lines of conventional order and change society forever.
Game Information