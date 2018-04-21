  • Log In | Sign Up

Backbone

Backbone - Cover art

The planet is sprawling with anthropomorphic animal species. Streets of Vancouver are overgrown with ivy and humongous trees, branches and vines piercing through the concrete, and huge flowers nesting on top of the roofs. Howard Lotor is a raccoon private investigator. His mundane life is interrupted with the appearance of a powerful technology that can blur the lines of conventional order and change society forever.

Backbone is available at:

GOG

Updates

8 Jun, 2021
Backbone launch moves forward on Windows PC

Dystopian-future, neo-noir animal mystery available now for download on Steam, GOG, Epic and the Microsoft Store; also included free on Xbox Game Pass for PC.
26 May, 2021
Trailer connects Backbone to June launch

Neo-noir anthropomorphic animal mystery set in retrofuturistic version of Vancouver to arrive June 8th on Steam and GOG.
13 Feb, 2020
New trailer breaks loose from Backbone

Neo-noir anthropomorphic animal mystery finds publisher for PC and console release in early 2021.
24 Apr, 2019
Playable Prologue shows a little Backbone on Steam

Demo introduces upcoming 'noir-inspired detective adventure' starring a raccoon private eye.
3 Jun, 2018
Kickstarter success strengthens Backbone’s resolve

Retrofuturistic noir stealth adventure coming to PC and consoles in summer 2019.
27 Apr, 2018
Backbone seeking support through Kickstarter

Pixel art noir adventure with stealth elements set in dystopian retrofuturistic Vancouver.

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Mystery
Theme Noir
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) Stealth
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

