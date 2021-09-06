  • Log In | Sign Up

AG Stats pixel

Slice of Sea

This is not the best day in the life of Seaweed. One might even say he’s out of his element.

Our Review

Scoring System - Editorial Policies
» Read the full review
Available at
Itch.io
Steam Store
  Affiliate links

Related Articles

Slice of Sea review Article

Slice of Sea review

Mateusz Skutnik's stylish otherworldly side-scroller presents an enthralling world to fathom as you piece together its wordless mysteries.

Review score - 4.5 Read the review » Jan 24, 2022

Updates

2 Nov, 2023
Slice of Sea Playable on Steam Deck Now!

Venturing Underwater: Exploring Vibrant Marine Life and Dangers of the Deep in This Innovative New Aquatic Adventure
12 Nov, 2021
Slice of Sea surges onto Steam

Side-scrolling hand-drawn adventure from the creator of Daymare Town and Submachine available now for download on Windows PC.
9 Oct, 2021
Slice of Sea to surface later this year
Hand-drawn side-scroller from the indie creator of Daymare Town and Submachine coming soon to Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Slice of Sea

Stuck in Slice of Sea, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Slice of Sea and wonder no more!

Read the walkthrough for Slice of Sea (9670 words)
Note, these will contain spoilers.

Adventure Games by Mateusz Skutnik

» Daymare (series)

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: WIndows 7
Processor: 64bit Intel compatible Dual Core CPU
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: DX11 compliant graphics card
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 2 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 64bit Intel compatible Dual Core CPU
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: DX11 compliant graphics card
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 2 GB available space

Slice of Sea by Mateusz Skutnik - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Slice of Sea is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Mateusz Skutnik. Slice of Sea has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have published a review of Slice of Sea and rate it as Excellent, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Slice of Sea.
