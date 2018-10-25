The pursuit of a deadly serial killer plunges detective Lazarus Bundy’s career into a chasm with no way out. In a desperate attempt at a comeback, Lazarus decides to secretly investigate the disappearance of Elke Mulzberg, the young descendant of one of the most influential families in the city. From the sunny shores of Miami to the lush Italian hills, he will have to use all the resources at his disposal in order to reveal the truth behind the kidnapping. And by that time, he’ll be past the point of no return.