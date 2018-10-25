  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / The Hand of Glory (2020) - Game details

The Hand of Glory

Hand of Glory, The - Cover art

The pursuit of a deadly serial killer plunges detective Lazarus Bundy’s career into a chasm with no way out. In a desperate attempt at a comeback, Lazarus decides to secretly investigate the disappearance of Elke Mulzberg, the young descendant of one of the most influential families in the city. From the sunny shores of Miami to the lush Italian hills, he will have to use all the resources at his disposal in order to reveal the truth behind the kidnapping. And by that time, he’ll be past the point of no return.

The first of two parts was released on June 9, 2020.

Related Articles

The Hand of Glory - Part One preview Article

The Hand of Glory – Part One preview

A Broken Sword-style mystery with comedic touches seems to be within reach at the halfway mark of this two-part, single-purchase point-and-click adventure.

Read preview Jul 28, 2020

Updates

4 Dec, 2020
The Hand of Glory now fully open with second half release

Complete version of hand-painted, Broken Sword-style mystery with comedic touches available now for download on Steam.
9 Jun, 2020
First half of The Hand of Glory unfolds on Steam and itch.io

Part II of hand-painted point-and-click mystery adventure to be released as a free DLC update later this year.
28 Jun, 2019
The Hand of Glory reaches Kickstarter

Demo available for classic-styled point-and-click mystery coming to PC in February 2020.
9 Dec, 2018
Demo for The Hand of Glory up for grabs on Steam

Hand-drawn point-and-click mystery coming to Windows PC in the second quarter of 2019.
26 Oct, 2018
The Hand of Glory points to 2019 release
First details unveiled for supernatural point-and-click mystery coming to Windows PC.

Walkthrough for The Hand of Glory

Stuck in The Hand of Glory, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Hand of Glory and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'The Hand of Glory - Screenshot #1
'The Hand of Glory - Screenshot #2
'The Hand of Glory - Screenshot #3
'The Hand of Glory - Screenshot #4
'The Hand of Glory - Screenshot #5
'The Hand of Glory - Screenshot #6
'The Hand of Glory - Screenshot #7
'The Hand of Glory - Screenshot #8
'The Hand of Glory - Screenshot #9
'The Hand of Glory - Screenshot #10
'The Hand of Glory - Screenshot #11
'The Hand of Glory - Screenshot #12

The Hand of Glory launch trailer

The Hand of Glory – Kickstarter video

What our readers think of The Hand of Glory

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Hand of Glory yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Madit Entertainment

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Mystery
Theme Conspiracy, Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Hand of Glory by Madit Entertainment - A Point and Click Adventure Game

The Hand of Glory is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Madit Entertainment. The Hand of Glory has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Hand of Glory, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Hand of Glory.