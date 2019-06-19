Evan’s Remains
Developer:
Matías Schmied
Related Links
itch.io page
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital June 11, 2020 by Whitethorn Digital
Evan, the genius boy, has been missing for years. One day, a letter claiming to have been written by Evan surfaces, stating that he is on an uninhabited island in the Pacific Ocean. With unknown motives, he specifically requests a girl named Dysis come to find him. The player controls Dysis throughout the story, as we learn more about both her and Evan.
Walkthrough for Evan’s RemainsStuck in Evan’s Remains, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Evan’s Remains and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Evan’s Remains » View all screenshots (15)
Videos for Evan’s Remains » View all videos
What our readers think of Evan’s Remains
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Evan’s Remains yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information