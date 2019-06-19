  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Evan’s Remains (2020) - Game details

Evan’s Remains

Evan’s Remains - Cover art

Evan, the genius boy, has been missing for years. One day, a letter claiming to have been written by Evan surfaces, stating that he is on an uninhabited island in the Pacific Ocean. With unknown motives, he specifically requests a girl named Dysis come to find him. The player controls Dysis throughout the story, as we learn more about both her and Evan.

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of June 2020 video preview

Taking up Gamewalker's mantle, Tamiil appears out of the blue with a trailer compilation to help make sense of this month's more promising new adventure releases.

View video preview Jun 1, 2020

Updates

11 Jun, 2020
Evan’s Remains uncovered on PC and consoles

Story-driven puzzle-platformer available now for download on Windows, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.
21 May, 2020
Launch date turns up in Evan’s Remains trailer

Story-driven puzzle-platforming mystery coming to Windows PC and all three consoles on June 11th.
19 Mar, 2020
New trailer, launch date dug up for Evan’s Remains

Side-scrolling platforming adventure with visual novel elements coming to Windows, Mac and consoles on June 11th.
22 Jun, 2019
Evan’s Remains unearthed on Kickstarter
Demo available for puzzle-platformer with visual novel elements coming to PC and consoles next spring.

Walkthrough for Evan’s Remains

Stuck in Evan’s Remains, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Evan’s Remains and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Evan’s Remains - Screenshot #1
'Evan’s Remains - Screenshot #2
'Evan’s Remains - Screenshot #3
'Evan’s Remains - Screenshot #4
'Evan’s Remains - Screenshot #5
'Evan’s Remains - Screenshot #6
'Evan’s Remains - Screenshot #7
'Evan’s Remains - Screenshot #8
'Evan’s Remains - Screenshot #9
'Evan’s Remains - Screenshot #10
'Evan’s Remains - Screenshot #11
'Evan’s Remains - Screenshot #12

Evan’s Remains launch trailer

Evan’s Remains teaser

Evan’s Remains – Kickstarter trailer

What our readers think of Evan’s Remains

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Evan’s Remains yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Matías Schmied

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Evan’s Remains by Matías Schmied - Adventure Game

Evan’s Remains is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Matías Schmied. Evan’s Remains has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Evan’s Remains, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Evan’s Remains.