  Twin Mirror (2020) - Game details

Twin Mirror

Twin Mirror - Cover art

The death of a friend. A broken heart. A hometown that’s no longer home. With no memory of the night before and an ominously bloody shirt as his only clue, it’s time for Sam to find the truth.

Twin Mirror is available at:

Updates

1 Dec, 2020
Twin Mirror breaks out on PC and consoles

DONTNOD's dual-character psychologica thriller available now for Windows (Epic Games Store exclusive), PS4/5 and Xbox One and X/S.
17 Nov, 2020
Free lost phone Twin Mirror mini-mystery found online

Lost on Arrival offers early insight into DONTNOD's psychological thriller due December 1st.
15 Sep, 2020
Latest Twin Mirror trailer unveils December launch date

DONTNOD's upcoming psychological thriller coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One on December 1st.
15 Jun, 2020
New trailer offers fresh look at Twin Mirror

Psychological mystery adventure coming to PC (exclusively on Epic Games Store), PS4 and Xbox One later this year.
30 Oct, 2018
Twin Mirror commented video reflects core gameplay elements

First of three installments of DONTNOD's upcoming psychological mystery due next year.
21 Aug, 2018
New trailer of Twin Mirror to look at

Psychological thriller from DONTNOD to be released in three parts beginning early next year.
8 Jun, 2018
First trailer, details offer glimpse into Twin Mirror

Walkthrough for Twin Mirror

Stuck in Twin Mirror, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Twin Mirror and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Twin Mirror launch trailer

Twin Mirror release date trailer

Twin Mirror – PC Gaming Show trailer

What our readers think of Twin Mirror

Adventure Games by DONTNOD Entertainment

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Mystery, Thriller
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Twin Mirror by DONTNOD Entertainment - Adventure Game

