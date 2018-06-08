Twin Mirror
Developer:
DONTNOD Entertainment, Shibuya Productions
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
Releases:
- Digital December 1, 2020 by Square Enix
The death of a friend. A broken heart. A hometown that’s no longer home. With no memory of the night before and an ominously bloody shirt as his only clue, it’s time for Sam to find the truth.
Walkthrough for Twin Mirror
Note, these will contain spoilers.
