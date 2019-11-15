  • Log In | Sign Up

Tell Me Why

Tell Me Why - Cover art

In this intimate thriller, reunited adult twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan return home to the fictional town of Delos Crossing, Alaska. Each has their own, often conflicting recollections of their traumatic youth, so they must now use their special bond to unravel the mysteries of their loving but troubled childhood. As you interact with memories of the past, you will make choices that determine the strength of the unique bond that Tyler and Alyson share, and shape the future course of the twins’ lives.

The complete three-part episodic series, with each episode launching a week apart from August 27 - September 10, 2020.

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of August 2020 video preview

Tamiil's latest trailer compilation tells you why there's so much to look forward to from the adventure game scene in the month ahead.

View video preview Aug 3, 2020

Updates

10 Sep, 2020
Launch of final episode is good reason to check out Tell Me Why

Now complete, DONTNOD's three-part family drama available now to download in full for PC and Xbox One.
27 Aug, 2020
PC and Xbox is where to find Tell Me Why: Chapter One

Remaining two installments of DONTNOD's three-part twin sibling drama to be released for Steam and Xbox One on September 3rd and 10th.
23 Jul, 2020
Tell Me Why trailer tells us when Chapter One is coming

First of three-part drama about twins with troubled past coming to PC and Xbox One on August 27th.
15 Nov, 2019
Ask what’s next for DONTNOD and they’ll say Tell Me Why
Three-part narrative-driven adventure from Life Is Strange creators coming next summer for PC and Xbox One.

Walkthrough for Tell Me Why

Stuck in Tell Me Why, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Tell Me Why and wonder no more!

Tell Me Why - Chapter One | Complete Walkthrough

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Tell Me Why - Screenshot #1
'Tell Me Why - Screenshot #2
'Tell Me Why - Screenshot #3
'Tell Me Why - Screenshot #4
'Tell Me Why - Screenshot #5
'Tell Me Why - Screenshot #6
'Tell Me Why - Screenshot #7
'Tell Me Why - Screenshot #8
'Tell Me Why - Screenshot #9

Tell Me Why: Chapters Two and Three trailer

Tell Me Why: Chapter Two trailer

Tell Me Why: Chapter One launch trailer

What our readers think of Tell Me Why

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Tell Me Why yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Game Information

Platform PC, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Drama, Mystery
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download
Tell Me Why by DONTNOD Entertainment - Adventure Game

